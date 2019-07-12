Image Source : PIXABAY/GERALT Amazon India announces Youth Offer with young Prime members

Amazon had launched the Prime service back in 2016 for Rs 499 per year that later was revised to its original price of Rs 999 per year. Now Amazon India has announced the 'Youth Offer' where users can avail the Prime membership with 50 per cent cashback that is Rs 500 on joining annual Prime membership of Rs 999.

Also, read: Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphone set to launch on July 15 and Mi Water TDS Tester crowdfunding on July 23

Users between the age range of 18 to 24 can avail Rs 500 cashback by signing up for Prime to verify the age on Amazon.in. Users between the age of 18 to 24 years can navigate to 'Try Prime' on the Amazon app to sign up for Prime annual membership by paying Rs 999 via credit card, debit card, Amazon pay and net banking.

To avail 50 per cent cashback users will be required to verify their age and can do that by uploading their PAN card along with a proof of mailing address and a photo. As soon as it gets verified, Rs 500 cashback will get credited via Amazon Pay balance in approx. 10 days.

Looking back at Amazon Prime, the company offers unlimited one-day and two-day delivery along with discounts, morning and scheduled deliveries in select cities with no minimum order size. Prime membership also provides access to Prime Video and Prime Music.

Also, read: TECNO Phantom 9 with an in-display fingerprint scanner and triple rear cameras launched in India