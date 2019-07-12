Image Source : TWITTER/ISHANAGARWAL2 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ with punch hole display and quad rear cameras render online

Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest flagship smartphone next month called the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. The device is scheduled to launch on August 7th, 2019. As per leaks and renders of Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, a press render suggests some key details of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ have been detailed.

According to the press renders, the Galaxy Note 10+ is said to come in two colours of Black and Silver Prism along with the S-Pen that is said to come in the dark blue colour and black colour. As far as the specs go, the phone is said to come with a 6.75-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR+ playback and is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor in some regions and Exynos 9825 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Note 10 + will come with a quad rear camera setup backed with LED flash. Details of the quad rear camera are not known as if now, but one of the cameras is said to be a 3D ToF sensor. For selfies, the device is said to come with a 10 Megapixel in display camera with dual-pixel PDAF, placed at the top-middle centre.

The device is said to come with ultra-thin and ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the display and would come with some connectivity options of Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC and 4G LTE. The phone is said to come with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance along with DeX and Samsung Pay. Samsung is said to house a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging via USB Type-C port.

For more, we will have to wait until Samsung officially launches the device.

