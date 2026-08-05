Another Trump assassination plot? Man held with loaded pistol near US President's golf course

Los Angeles:

A 38-year-old man carrying ammunition and a firearm in his vehicle was arrested near President Donald Trump's golf course in Southern California after allegedly monitoring security arrangements ahead of a fundraiser, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department identified the suspect as Jeanine John Taele. Deputies said he was seen taking photographs and videos near the Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes, where Trump was scheduled to attend a Republican National Committee fundraising dinner two days later.

According to investigators, Taele was carrying a 16-round magazine loaded with ammunition in his pocket, while a loaded handgun was recovered from his vehicle. A subsequent search of his home in nearby Downey uncovered multiple firearms, ammunition, magazines, body armour and notebooks containing what authorities described as "concerning statements".

Taele has been charged with several felony offences, including second-degree robbery, possession of a large-capacity magazine and possession of a short-barrelled rifle or shotgun. He also faces a misdemeanour charge of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Monday. A court ordered him not to possess any weapons and to stay away from Trump's golf course. His bail was set at USD 250,000.

Authorities said Taele was already under investigation by the El Segundo Police Department in connection with a robbery case when deputies encountered him on Sunday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said there is "no credible threat to our communities" following the arrest.

The incident comes amid heightened security surrounding Trump, who survived two assassination attempts during the 2024 presidential campaign. In 2025, a jury convicted a man of attempting to assassinate Trump at his Florida golf course.

Trump administration revokes visa of Brazil's ambassador

The Trump administration has revoked the visa of Brazil's ambassador to the United States in a reciprocal move after Brazil denied visas to two American diplomats and delayed approval of President Donald Trump's nominee for ambassador to Brasília.

The US State Department said the decision was a response to Brazil's refusal last month to grant visas to two American diplomats who were scheduled to visit the country ahead of its upcoming elections. US officials also cited Brazil's continued delay in approving Trump's ambassadorial nominee.

According to US officials, Washington postponed the move several times to give Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva an opportunity to reverse course. They added that the visa revocation could be quickly reversed if Brazil approves the US ambassadorial nominee and takes what Washington considers appropriate corrective action.

Brazil's government condemned the decision, accusing the United States of failing to follow international law in its ambassadorial nomination process. It also alleged that the visa revocation was politically motivated and intended to influence Brazil's October elections.

Relations between Trump and Lula have remained tense, with the two leaders differing on several foreign policy issues, particularly regarding Venezuela and Cuba. The relationship has also been strained by Trump's longstanding support for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently under house arrest, and Bolsonaro's son Flávio, a leading challenger to Lula in the upcoming election.

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