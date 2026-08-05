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RBI MPC 2026 Live UPDATES: Will Governor Sanjay Malhotra keep repo rate unchanged at 5.25%?

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Updated:

According to experts, the RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to maintain the status quo on the benchmark repo rate.

RBI MPC Meeting 2026.
RBI MPC Meeting 2026. Image Source : PTI/File
New Delhi:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its bi-monthly monetary policy review today, i.e. on August 5, 2026. The three-day meeting of the central bank's rate-setting panel started on Monday and comes at a time when the global economy is grappling with heightened geopolitical tensions, persistent supply chain disruptions and renewed inflationary pressures, particularly due to rising energy prices. According to experts, the RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to maintain the status quo on the benchmark repo rate. In June, the Reserve Bank had kept its key policy rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. However, it raised the retail inflation estimate for 2026-27 to 5.1 per cent from 4.6 per cent earlier. 

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Live updates :RBI MPC Meeting 2026

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  • 9:18 AM (IST)Aug 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI had raised retail inflation estimate

    The central bank had raised the retail inflation estimate for 2026-27 to 5.1 per cent from its earlier estimate of 4.6 per cent, largely due to mounting input costs, triggered by the pass-through of higher global energy prices into retail petrol and diesel prices.

  • 9:05 AM (IST)Aug 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    RBI kept repo rate unchanged in June

    In June, the Reserve Bank had kept its key policy rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent and adopted a cautious wait-and-watch stance as policymakers assessed the fallout of the West Asia conflict.

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