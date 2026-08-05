RBI MPC 2026 Live UPDATES: Will Governor Sanjay Malhotra keep repo rate unchanged at 5.25%?

New Delhi:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its bi-monthly monetary policy review today, i.e. on August 5, 2026. The three-day meeting of the central bank's rate-setting panel started on Monday and comes at a time when the global economy is grappling with heightened geopolitical tensions, persistent supply chain disruptions and renewed inflationary pressures, particularly due to rising energy prices. According to experts, the RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to maintain the status quo on the benchmark repo rate. In June, the Reserve Bank had kept its key policy rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. However, it raised the retail inflation estimate for 2026-27 to 5.1 per cent from 4.6 per cent earlier.

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