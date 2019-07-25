Image Source : NOKIA HMD Global unveils Nokia 220 4G and Nokia 105 (2019) with a refreshed design

HMD Global has unveiled two new feature phones that include a Nokia 220 4G and a second Nokia 105 (2019). Both are the refreshed versions of the old models that come with some advanced features.

By launching the feature phones HMD Global could take on the likes of upcoming JioPhone that Jio is expected to announce during the AGM event on 12 August, wherein the company will also announce JioGiga Fiber.

Nokia 220 4G specifications

The Nokia 220 4G gets a refreshed design and is made out of polycarbonate body with curvy rounds. It includes a 4G logo at the back. It gets a 2.4-inch QQVGA display and runs on Feature OS software out of the box. It comes with 16MB RAM backed with 24MB internal storage, along with a VGA camera paired with LED flash.

Other features include MP3 player, Bluetooth 4.2, FM radio as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. It gets dual SIM support and includes a 1200mAh removable battery. It comes pre-installed with apps like Facebook, Opera Mini, Twitter and the modern-day snake game.

Nokia 105 (2019) specifications

Nokia 105 (2019) comes with a 1.77-inch QQVGA display and features a polycarbonate body that is stiff enough to survive drops and falls. It comes with 4MB RAM along with 4MB of storage. It runs on Nokia Series 30+ software and comes with features like 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio and flashlight. It packs an 800mAh removable battery featuring a micro-USB port and will be available in three colour options of pink, blue and black.

