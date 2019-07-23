Google ventures with its e-commerce shopping platform to take on Amazon

Image Source : PIXABAY/AKASHJOSHI772 Google ventures with e-commerce shopping platform to take on Amazon

In a bid to take on Amazon in the burgeoning e-commerce space, Google has debuted its new shopping platform for the users in the US.

Also, read: Asus ROG Phone 2 with Snapdragon 855 plus SoC and 120Hz display announced

If users accessing the platform log into their Gmail account, the feature will greet them by their names and show tailored suggestions, TechRadar reported on Monday.

To begin with, the company does not intend to start building warehouses to stock products but plans to point shoppers in the direction of a handful of selected retailers, including Costco and Target.

"Search for an item and the new site will point you towards products for sale in Google's own store for devices like Google Home speakers or from its chosen third-party sellers," the report said.

Some products would also be sold with a "Buy with Google Guarantee", that would promise a refund for shoppers if the recommended retailer fails to deliver on time.

Before launching it in the US, Google tested the shopping platform in some parts of the world -- including France.

Details on the wider roll-out of Google's shopping feature remain undisclosed as of now.

Also, read: Apple iPhone XR now available with Rs 22,900 discount