WhatsApp finally arrives on feature phones with KaiOS

The official version of WhatsApp has finally arrived on features phones running on KaiOS that also runs on Nokia 8110. The app is available for download via KaiStore for KaiOS devices that have 256MB or 512MB RAM. WhatsApp will come preinstalled on select phones starting in the third quarter of this year.

WhatsApp on KaiOS app will support both calling and messaging along with end-to-end encryption, similar to Android and iOS devices.

WhatsApp for KaiOS previously was available on JioPhone 2, JioPhone and Nokia 8110 users in India, but the latest news comes as a wider release that makes KaiOS devices that run outside India to access the messaging service. So far, KaiOS has been shipped on more than 100 million phones globally.

KaiOS, being a light operating system is only available on a small number of feature phones. WhatsApp will be available on seven feature phones that come with KaiOS, which include Nokia 8110, JioPhone 2, JioPhone, Cat B35, Orange Sanza, Doro 7060 and MTN Smart.

