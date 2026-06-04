A Modi-Trump meeting on the cards? US President confirms participation at G7 Summit in France

Washington:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet during the G7 Summit in France this month after the latter confirmed his participation in the event. Trump, who announced his participation via social media post, said he will depart for France immediately after attending a UFC event at the White House on June 14.

"I'll be going to the G7, in France, immediately following what will be one of the Most Entertaining Nights in American History, the UFC World Championship Fights on the South Lawn of the White House," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Records indicate that whilst fights of a much lower level took place at the White House throughout its long and storied History, nothing even close to this, the Greatest Fighters in the World, CHAMPIONS ALL, was even thought of for the People’s House!" he added.

The high-stakes G7 Summit will take place from June 15 to 17 in Évian-les-Bains, France. The Summit will provide a chance for Trump to hold face-to-face talks with many global leaders for the first time since the beginning of the conflict in the Middle East.

The likely Modi-Trump meet

India has been invited by France as a partner nation, and During External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar's meeting with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, Paris confirmed PM Modi's participation at the G7 Summit. However, there is no official confirmation from the Indian side.

"The ministers welcomed the fact that Prime Minister Modi has confirmed his participation in the Evian Summit (15-17 June). With this in mind, the two ministers highlighted India's contribution to the G7's work, particularly on the question of major macroeconomic imbalances, and on international partnerships and solidarity," a French Foreign Ministry release said.

PM Modi and Trump met the last in February last year during the former's US visit. But since then, the relationship between India and the US took a hit due to the Trump tariffs, the trade deal and Washington's constant criticism of New Delhi's Russian oil purchase. PM Modi and Trump have remained in touch through telephonic conversation, though.

Experts believe this meet could provide Washington and New Delhi to reset their ties and a breakthrough could be found over the trade deal, which they believe are currently "in limbo". "But that is a limbo given the American complications. The tariffs which Trump had imposed for the sanctions... the courts have pulled them down. He is now looking at some other kind of tariffs," foreign issues expert Robinder Sachdev said, adding that a pull-aside would help get a "better sense of mutual understanding."

ALSO READ - End of conflict in Middle East? What Trump said on ongoing negotiations with Iran