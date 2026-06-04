'Absolutely ludicrous': Simon Doull slams Jofra Archer for missing Test match after stellar IPL season

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 has concluded, and world cricket has moved on to international cricket. With the tournament coming to an end, the focus has shifted to the upcoming Test series between England and New Zealand.

The first Test of the series will be held at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from June 4, and ahead of the clash, England will be playing without the services of ace Jofra Archer. It is worth noting that Archer has been in excellent form for Rajasthan Royals, and he was undoubtedly the best bowler for the side in the tournament.

Speaking on the same, former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull took centre stage and slammed Archer for missing international duty after being brilliant for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. It is interesting to note that Archer finished in third place in the list of highest wicket takers in the IPL 2026 with 25 wickets to his name and was instrumental in taking RR to the knockouts.

"It's ludicrous. Absolutely ludicrous. How are you paying this guy up to £ 1 million per year, and he's not available for your first Test match? It is absolutely ludicrous. The last time that New Zealand came here, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Matt Henry were all practicing in between games in the IPL with a red ball and getting through overs and overs and overs so that they were ready to go when they arrived,” Doull told Sky Sports.

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Ben Stokes came to Archer’s defence

Ahead of the first Test against New Zealand, England’s Test skipper Ben Stokes took centre stage and came to Archer’s defence and talked about the landscape of cricket and the opportunities that are presented to the cricketers of the current generation.

"I totally understand people's frustrations around the situation. But there is also another side of it. A lot of it has to do with the landscape of cricket and where it is at the moment. A lot of the points people have been making around Jof and that situation I think are to do with the landscape back when they were playing. It is completely different now," said Stokes.

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