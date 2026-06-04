Three patients killed in massive fire at hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur; casualties feared to rise

New Delhi:

At least three people, all patients, lost their lives after a fire broke out at a hospital in the wee hours of Thursday Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, said officials. The blaze reportedly started around 3 am and spread to different sections of the hospital.

As per officials, the deceased are three patients, who were killed after thick smoke engulfed the intensive care unit (ICU) and other areas of the hospital. Soon, a rescue operation was launched and as many as 12 fire tenders were sent the spot to douse the fire.

Around 20 people were rescued by the officials, but they fear that the death count may rise. They believe that a short circuit at the fifth floor was likely the reason behind the fire.

Meanwhile, top officials, including the District Magistrate (DM) and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), have arrived at the spot, and are supervising the rescue operation. "It is an extremely painful incident. So far, three people have lost their lives. Investigation is underway, though, and the fire has been brought under control," DM Subrat Kumar Sen told reporters.

Patients have also been shifted to a nearby hospital, an official said, adding that the blaze has been doused.

"We received information at 3.55 am that the fire broke out at the Prasad Hospital after which we reached the site. The fire started due to a short circuit and the situation was extremely critical. Everything is under control right now, and all the patients have been rescued," a fire brigade's official, Ram Niwas Pandey, told India TV. "We rescuedaround 15 to 20 patients."

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses described the situation at the hospital and said they somehow managed to save their lives. They said the fire was brought under control thanks to the efforts of the fire department and the district administration.

The incident comes a day after a deadly fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, which killed 21 people. The fire spread through the five-floor narrow building, which had just one entry-exit point and permanently sealed windows. The deceased include nine Indians, as per officials.

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