Realme set to launch the worlds first 64MP Quad camera smartphone on August 8

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had said back in June that the company would introduce the world's first smartphone camera with 64MP GW1 large 1/1.72" sensor and 1.6um pixel. Apart from this, he said that this will be the first phone that will launch in India.

The company now confirms a 'Camera Innovation Event' in Delhi on 8th August for revelling the worlds first smartphone with a 64 Megapixel Quad camera.

The 64 Megapixel sensor will use a Pixel-merging Tetracell technology along with a remosaic algorithm that offers 16 Megapixel images even in low light environments wherein four pixels merge to work as one for increased light sensitivity and a 64 Megapixel highly detailed shot in brighter settings. The camera also comes with real-time high dynamic range support of up to 100 decibels for richer hues.

The company CEO went on to share several images that can be captured via a 64 Megapixel camera phone. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth also compared the image from the 64 Megapixel Realme prototype phone with another smartphone having a 48 Megapixel camera. The images shared by him also show a couple of zoomed images that show more details compared to other phones.

More details about the 64 Megapixel camera phone will be out next week on Thursday.

