Xiaomi Poco F2  front design leak suggests AMOLED screen with water

Xiaomi's Poco F2 leaks have started making rounds. Initially, there were rumours that the company could launch a Redmi phone as Poco F2, which didn't happen. Later, reports pointed to Xiaomi shutting down its sub-brand Poco, replaced by Redmi. This is because the company recently launched the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro that very much falls in the same price bracket.

New reports suggest that the company is reportedly working on another Poco smartphone that could be the Poco F1 successor. As per a tipsters tweet, Xiaomi is in works with Poco F2 that features an AMOLED display. Another report by Slashleaks, the phone comes with a waterdrop notch.

Image Source : TWITTER/SLASHLEAKS Poco F2

Poco as a brand is known for its pocket-friendly phones that come with flagship-grade specs.

Looking back at the Poco F1, the phone comes with a 6.18-inch FHD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor in three configurations of 6GB RAM/64GB, 6GB RAM/128GB and 8GB RAM/256GB storage. It comes with a 12MP+5MP camera at the back and features a 20MP camera for selfies on the front. It houses a 4000 mAH Li-polymer battery and features a LiquidCool technology with sustained performance.

