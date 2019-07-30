Sound One X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with MIC launched in India

Sound One has launched its new Bluetooth Earbuds in India called Sound One X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. The earbuds come with a sleek premium design and get an in-built MIC with access to the voice assistant. The headphones are comfortable, secure and convenient. Users can enjoy hours of music listening without any fuss or wired tangles issue. The earbuds can be used for gum, running, hiking and more. It gets a sleek charging case that offers 10 hours of charge life.

Sound One X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Specifications

The Sound One X6 comes with a wireless Bluetooth connection and offers HD quality sound.

The battery won't run out with 3 hours of charge life and the charging case can charge the earbuds up to 5 times.

The charging case comes with a 2000mAh battery and works as a temporary power bank.

It comes with a microphone and a multi-function button that connects each other as soon as it is taken out of the charging case.

Sound One X6 Earbuds price

The Sound One X6 Earbuds price is Rs 7990, but comes with a special launch offer of Rs 2750.00 for limited time period. It comes with a 1-year warranty and will be available on Amazon India, Flipkart and Paytm.

