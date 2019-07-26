Image Source : VIVO Vivo Y90 with 4030mAh battery and 6.22-inch 19:9 Halo FullView display launched in India

Vivo launches, the company's latest budget smartphone under the 'Y Series' in India called the Vivo Y90. The phone comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ screen that features 19:9 aspect ratio with screen to body ratio of 88.6 per cent. It gets Helio A22 Quad-core CPU but misses out on the fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Y90 specifications

The Vivo Y90 comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ 19:9 IPS display with 1520x720 pixels and is powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A22 16nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE83200 GPU. It gets 2GB RAM and comes with 16GB internal storage that can be expanded to 256GB using microSD card. The phone gets Dual SIM (nano+nano+microSD) and runs on Funtouch OS 5.0 on top of Android 8.1.

It gets 8 Megapixel rear camera with LED flash featuring f/2.0 aperture and a 5 Megapixel front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture. It packs 4030mAh battery and comes combined with Vivo's exclusive smart power management system.

Vivo Y90 price

Vivo Y90 price in India is Rs 6990 and comes in two colours of Black and Gold. It will be available across all offline partners as well as major e-commerce websites from July 27 2019.

