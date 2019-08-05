Image Source : PTRON.IN PTron ZAP with Qualcomm Bluetooth 5.0 Neckband earphones launched in India

PTron, India's fastest-growing mobile accessories brand has launched its new products called the PTron ZAP in India. The neckband comes with the longest playtime as well as talk-time. It comes with 22 hours of music playtime and 18 hours of talk-time.

Given its long usage, users will be required to charge the band just once in 4-5 days. PTron ZAP is the only Bluetooth earphone product priced under Rs 2K that offers the longest playtime.

PTron ZAP specifications

The PTron ZAP comes with Bluetooth v5.0 with Class 2 Bluetooth transmission range and houses a 400mAh battery. It comes with a 10mm speaker size with a speaker frequency range of 50-20000Hz. It comes with a charging time of 4 hours and a warranty period of 1 year.

The neckband comes with magnetic earbuds to keep it secure and hassle-free. It comes with an in-built mic along with multi-control button assist for playing music, changing volume and accepting or rejecting calls.

PTron ZAP price

The PTron ZAP price is Rs 3,800, but can be bought for Rs 2,199 via PTron.in and Rs 1,699 via Amazon.in.

