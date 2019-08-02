Image Source : YOUTUBE/PREMIUM YouTube Premium rolls out 1080p offline downloads

YouTube Premium, the Google-owned video-sharing platform is allowing subscribers to download videos in 1080p for offline viewing that is an up from 720p that was there until now.

The resolution upgrade support is rolling out slowly via YouTube iOS and Android apps. According to the Verge report, Google would expand the new update to all Premium users gradually.

It not clear right now if YouTube plans on making the feature available to non-Premium users. Just like all premium services, YouTube Premium comes with a range of exclusive improvements and features

that are available for those who pay for the service.

The YouTube service offers ad-free music streaming via YouTube Music Premium as well as Google Play Music service. It also allows users subscribers to 'listen in the background' all music and video being played on the mobile app.

(With IANS inputs)

