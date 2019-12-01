Vivo carnival offers great discounts on smartphones: Offers on Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo Z1x and more

Vivo India is offering special discounts on its wide range of smartphones. The sale is valid only on e-commerce giants, Flipkart and Amazon. While the Flipkart sale is set to begin today, December 1, the Amazon Vivo Carnival will begin on December 3. The sale on both platforms will end on Thursday, December 5.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days

During the Flipkart Big Shopping days sale, the Chiense smartphone manufacturer is offering huge discounts on a wide range of mobile phones. To begin with, the Vivo V15 Pro will be available for a price of Rs. 19,990 with no cost EMI options for up to 12 months.

The mid-range smartphones like Vivo Z1 Pro and Z1x are also getting a price cut of Rs. 1,000 bringing their starting prices down to Rs. 12,990 and Rs. 14,990 respectively. Both the smartphones will get no cost EMI options for up to 6 months. As for the Vivo S1, the 4GB and 6GB RAM variants will be priced at Rs. 15,990 and 16,990 respectively during the sale. The company is also offering up to 9 months of no cost EMI on the Vivo S1 smartphone.

Vivo Carnival on Amazon India

In case you are looking to buy the budget-oriented Vivo U10, it will only be available on Amazon. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs. 8,990 and Rs. 9,490 for the 32GB and 64GB variants respectively. During the sale, the Vivo U10 (32GB) will be priced at Rs. 8,490 whereas the 64GB variant will set you back Rs. 8,990. Both the variants will also have a no-cost EMI option for up to 6 months.

Vivo S1 will get a discount of Rs. 1,000 during the sale and it will be available at a starting price of Rs. 15,990. Similar to the Flipkart sale, Vivo V15 Pro will also come down to just Rs. 19,990. While the S1 will get no-cost EMI option for up to 9 months, V15 Pro will come with up to 12 months of no cost EMI option.

Related Video