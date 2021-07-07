Follow us on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might come with 108MP main camera.

Samsung initially planned to release the Galaxy S22 Ultra with an upcoming 200MP sensor but the company might now use an 108MP main camera instead. According to GSMArena, the very reputable Samsung-related leaksters IceUniverse has backed those reports, saying the company will not make another push in the megapixel war.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a 108MP main camera, not 200MP. Instead of the 200MP sensor, the company plans to use a more "polished", new version of the current 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor, the report said.

Sadly, there are no details around what exactly "polished" means, it added.

Recently, its predecessor Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra won the best smartphone award at the world's largest mobile telecommunications expo. The high-end model of the Galaxy S21 series was honoured at the Global Mobile Awards at Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, which was launched in January, competed for the award with the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, OnePlus 9 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, which comes with a 6.8-inch display, is the first device of the Galaxy S series to support the S-Pen stylus, which was previously used only for Galaxy Note phablets. It has a quad-rear camera setup, including a 108MP wide camera and two telephoto lenses.

