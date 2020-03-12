Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra pre-booking deliveries to begin tomorrow

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deliveries to initiate on March 13.

Samsung recently launched its flagship series of smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S20. The smartphones were unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. While the shipments of the Z Flip already started earlier this month, consumers who pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra were still waiting for their packages to arrive. Now, the company has finally announced that the users who pre-booked the S20 Ultra will start receiving their phones starting March 13.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is priced at Rs. 92,999 and it is still up for pre-orders. Interested buyers who want to take advantage of the pre-booking offer still have a chance. Apart from the initiating the deliveries, the company will also start filling up the shelves at local stores allowing users to just grab one in just a matter of minutes. Those who are not interested to go out of their house over coronavirus fears can still order the smartphone online.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QuadHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz high refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 990 processor. In India, the smartphone is available only with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on OneUI 2.1 based on Google's Android 10 operating system out of the box. All of this is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 108MP primary camera coupled with a 48-megapixel periscope lens for 100X Super Zoom, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a depth sensor.