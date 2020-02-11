Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Live Updates: Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip and more

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip to launch today.

Samsung is launching its much-anticipated Galaxy S20 series today at its Samsung Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco. This year, the company is expected to launch five smartphones under the S20 series. These smartphones include the Galaxy S20 4G, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 4G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and the top-end Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. The smartphones will be launched alongside the company's second foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Soon after the global unveil, the South Korean giant will also be launching these premium smartphones in India.

If you are pumped about this launch, you can follow everything happening at the event via the live updates right below.