Samsung Galaxy M21/F21 live images hint at quad rear cameras, textured back and more

Samsung is soon expected to launch a new budget phone either in its Galaxy M series or the new Galaxy F series. The phone allegedly called the Galaxy M12 or the Galaxy F12 has now been leaked, giving us an idea about its design and specifications. Read on to know more about it.

Samsung Galaxy M12/F12 leaked

Live images and specifications of the upcoming Samsung smartphone have been leaked, as per a report by 91Mobiles. It is suggested that the back panel of the device has the SM-M127F/ SM-F127G model number imprinted on it, suggesting that the phone is either the Galaxy M12 or the Galaxy F12. There is a hint of 'M05' on the phone, hinting at the slight possibility of the phone being called the Galaxy M05.

To recall, earlier, it was suggested that the Galaxy F12 will be the rebranded version of the Galaxy M12 since both devices are likely to share a resemblance.

As per the images, the phone is expected to get quad rear cameras arranged in a square camera module in the top left corner, along with a cutout for LED flash. The back is seen sporting a textured finish with vertical lines. The back also has a Samsung branding at the bottom part. The bottom end of the device features a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and speaker grille. The top end only has a microphone. The left side has a SIM tray while the right side has the volume up/down buttons and the power on/off button.

While information regarding the specifications remains vague at the time of writing, it is suggested that the smartphone could have a 6.7-inch punch-hole display which could be based on an AMOLED display panel. It could be backed by a huge 7,000mAh battery, much like the Galaxy M51 to become the second Samsung smartphone with a 7,000mAh battery. Additionally, it could come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power on/off button.

The Galaxy M12/F12 is likely to launch before this year ends. However, there is no word on the exact launch date. We will let you more about the device once we get more information on it. Hence, stay tuned.

