Samsung introduces new schemes to increase its online sales: Know what is it

Samsung on Wednesday announced three new innovative programmes on its online store, with an aim to enhance the shopping experience for consumers who buy company's devices online.

The three innovative platforms are Samsung Referral Programme, Samsung Student Programme and Samsung Shop 20K Advantage, which will reward customers including students when they shop online from Samsung.com, the company said in a statement.

"For Samsung, the Online Store (Samsung.com) is a key focus area for growth and we are targeting 10 per cent of our overall business in mobiles and consumer electronics through this important channel,'' said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India.

With the Samsung Referral Programme, Samsung customers (referrer) can help their friends and family get rewards up to 8 per cent off on purchase of a range of premium mobile and consumer electronics products through the company's online store.

The Samsung Student Programme is an online student-specific storefront on Samsung.com which enables the student community to get easy access to a special catalogue of products consisting of a range of smartphones, tablets, wearable and accessories.

In addition, South Korean tech giant has also launched a 20K Advantage Programme on its Shop App which will be live from next month. With this, Samsung Shop App users will get an opportunity to unlock 10 shopping vouchers worth Rs 20,000 in total value by registering on the app with their contact details.

