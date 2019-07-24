Image Source : REALME Realme X to go on sale today for the first time: Price, launch offer and more

Realme X, the company's latest smartphone that was unveiled in India will be going on sale today for the first time. The Realme X price starts at Rs 16,999 and will be going on sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme website.

Realme X specifications

Realme X features a 6.5 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2340 pixels resolution, featuring a 91.2 per cent screen to body ratio. The phone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and comes with a dual rear camera set up of 48 Megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5 Megapixel secondary sensor with LED flash. On the front is a pop-up selfie camera with 16MP f/2.0 sensor. The phone is backed with a 3, 765 mAh battery featuring VOOC 3.0 support.

Realme X price and launch offer

Realme X 4GB RAM/128GB is priced at Rs 16999 and 8GB RAM/128GB is priced at Rs 19999. Realme X Spider-Man edition 8GB RAM/128GB is priced at Rs 20999. Realme X Master edition comes in two designs with onion and garlic in 8GB RAM/128GB, priced at Rs 19999.

Users with SBI credit card buying via Flipkart get 10 per cent instant discount.

