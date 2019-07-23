Image Source : MI Xiaomi Mi 5th anniversary sale on Amazon, Flipkart and Mi.com: Offers on Mi A2, Redmi Note 7 series and more

Xiaomi is celebrating its 5th anniversary that is underway on Amazon, Flipkart and Mi.com. The sale has begun and will go on till 25th July. According to Amazon dedicated sale page, Xiaomi will be offering up to Rs 7500 off, along with Rs 3300 extra off on exchange of old phones.

Mi.com and Amazon have listed SBI offer, where users can get flat 5 per cent off on credit cards and other EMI transactions.

Xiaomi Mi 5th anniversary sale on Amazon

On Amazon India, the Redmi 7 2GB RAM version is available for Rs 7499, while the 3GB RAM version is listed for Rs 8499.

The Redmi Y3 3GB RAM version is priced at Rs 8999, while the 4GB RAM version is priced at Rs 10999.

Redmi 6A 2GB RAM version is listed at Rs 6199.

Redmi 6 Pro 4GB RAM is listed for Rs 999.

Redmi Note 5 Pro is listed for Rs 11999.

Redmi 6 3GB RAM variant is listed at Rs 6999.

Mi Power Bank is listed at a starting price of Rs 899.

Xiaomi Mi 5th anniversary sale on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering Rs 1000 discount on Redmi Note 7S that starts at Rs 9999 for 3GB RAM and Rs 11999 for 4GB RAM.

Poco F1 is listed for an extra exchange discount of Rs 8000.

Xiaomi Mi 5th anniversary sale on Mi.com

Mi.com has also listed most of the deals. Other than SBI credit card instant discount of 5 per cent, users can also get Rs 555 Paytm cashback on flight bookings. Mi.com is hosting Rs 5 flash sale on 25th July where it will host a half-price sale at 4 pm and 6 pm IST.

