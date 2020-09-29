Realme will host its 'Leap To Next Gen' event on Oct 7 to launch SLED TV and more AIoT products

Image Source : REALME Realme's upcoming October 7 event

Realme is all prepped up to host its 'Leap To Next Gen' virtual event in India wherein it will unveil a number of AIoT products in India. The event will take place on October 7 and will introduce the World's first SLED smart TV as the star of the show. Read on to know more about it.

Realme launching SLED smart TV and more next month

The company has started sending out media invites for its yet another event in the country. The launch event is scheduled for 12:30 pm on October 7, Wednesday. It is suggested that the new tech lifestyle products will soon be a part of Realme's 'UNI Smart AIOT ecosystem,' all set to make users' life cooler.

Realme's new smart TV will feature a SLED display, becoming the World's first to come with one. The smart TV will span 55-inch and comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification for a healthier viewing experience. It is suggested that while LED and QLED TVs use only blue backlight, the SLED TV will use three (blue, green, red) for better colours, wider colour gamut, and better eye protection.

As hinted by previous leaks, the company will launch a number of more products such as the Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro, a Realme soundbar, a Realme Watch S, another Realme electric toothbrush, a 360-degree smart camera, and smart plugs.

In addition to this, Realme has confirmed the launch of the Realme 7i on October 7 alongside, which was launched a couple of days ago in Indonesia. The device was expected to be called the Realme 7 Pro SE but the company will stick to the Realme 7i moniker as revealed via the website listing.

The smartphone comes with quad rear cameras (64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP B&W lens, 2MP macro lens) and a 16MP front camera as its main USP. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The device was launched with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in Indonesia. However, there is no word on what RAM/Storage variants arrive in India. The Realme 7i has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, runs Realme UI based on Android 10, and features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. While pricing details aren't known, it could fall under Rs. 15,000.

Realme will also launch a new Sun Kissed Leather variant of the Realme 7 Pro that was launched in India recently.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage