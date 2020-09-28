Realme 7 Pro SE to launch in India soon as company officially teases it: Know details

Image Source : MADHAV SHETH/TWITTER Realme's upcoming smartphone

Realme recently launched the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro as part of its Realme 7 series. Now, the company is expected to introduce another member in the series, which could be called the Realme 7 Pro SE pretty soon. Read on to know more about the upcoming Realme smartphone.

Realme 7 Pro SE India launch soon

Realme's Madhav Sheth has teased the launch of a new smartphone via his Twitter handle. While the tweet doesn't reveal the name of the smartphone, the use of '7' in 'Stay Tuned' hints at another smartphone in the Realme 7 series, allegedly called the Realme 7 Pro SE. The smartphone could be a rebranded version of the Realme 7i that was launched last week in Indonesia.

As per the tweet by Sheth, the new Realme smartphone is seeing sporting quad rear cameras arranged in a rectangular camera module in Aurora Green colour, much like the Realme 7i. The new Realme smartphone is expected to arrive next month. However, there is no word on the exact date of the launch at the time of writing.

Guys, we have something new and exciting coming up with eyes so sharp that your lives will become inevitably cooler!

Will reveal more about it soon. Stay tuned for the next episode of #AskMadhav.#LeapToNextGen pic.twitter.com/BZ3uHxCRk5 — Madhav Faster7 (@MadhavSheth1) September 26, 2020

Exclusive: Here's what's coming up.



Realme 7 Pro SE

Buds Wireless Pro

55" 4K TV

Soundbar

Buds Air Pro

Watch S

Smart Plugs

Toothbrush

360° smart camera



Feel free to retweet 😉#realme — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 25, 2020

The name of the smartphone was also hinted by the leakster Mukul Sharma. Sharma's tweet also hinted at the launch of 8 more Realme products alongside. The list includes the Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro, a 55-Inch 4K smart TV, a Realme soundbar, a Realme Watch S, another Realme electric toothbrush, a 360-degree smart camera, and smart plugs.

As for the specs, the Realme 7 Pro SE or the Realme 7i comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, India could get more than one RAM/Storage variants. Camera-wise, there are four rear cameras (64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP B&W lens, 2MP macro lens). The front camera is rated at 16MP.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. Additionally, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, NFC, and the usual connectivity options. While there is no word on the pricing of the smartphone in India, it could fall under 15K.

