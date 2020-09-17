Realme 7i with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery now official: Features, Specifications and more

Image Source : REALME Realme 7i in Aurora Green

Realme has launched a new smartphone in its Realme 7 series -- the Realme 7i -- in Indonesia. The new budget Realme smartphone joins the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro devices that were launched in India recently. Read on to know more about the new device.

Realme 7i Features, Specifications

The Realme 7i comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. The screen has a punch hole in the top left corner and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, there are quad rear cameras arranged in a rectangular camera module. The rear camera setup includes a 64MP main camera with PDAF, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 119-degree field of view, a 2MP B&W lens, and a 2MP depth macro lens. There are the various camera features included such as UIS, Super Nightscape mode, night filters, Portrait mode, panorama, Timelapse, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, Filter, Chroma Boost, Slow Motion, Bokeh Effect Control, and HDR. The front camera stands at 16MP with Portrait Mode, UIS, Timelapse, Panoramic view, Beauty Mode, HDR, Face-Recognition, Filter, Bokeh Effect Control

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. Furthermore, there is support for a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and 3-card slots (2 for SIM cards and 1 for microSD card).

Realme 7i Price, Availability

The Realme 7i is priced at Rp 3,199,000 (around Rs. 15, 900) and will be up for grabs in the country, starting September 18. It comes in two colour variants, namely, Aurora Green and Polar Blue. However, there is no word on its availability in India at the time of writing.

