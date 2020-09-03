Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro with up to 65W SuperDart Charge launched in India: Know price, features and more

Image Source : REALME Realme 7 Pro

Realme has finally launched the Realme 7 series in India via an online launch event. The new Realme 7 series comprises the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro and are successors to the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro. The company has also launched the Realme M1 Sonic Electric toothbrush and a couple of accessories alongside. Read on to know more about the new Realme products.

Realme 7, 7 Pro: Features, Specifications

The Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro come under the budget smartphone category and have the cameras, high refresh rates, battery, and fast charging tech as their highlights.

Starting with the Realme 7, the smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Ultra Smooth display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is powered by the gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G95 processor, becoming the world's first smartphone to have it. It comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB.

On the camera front, the smartphone gets four rear cameras (64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, a B&W portrait lens) and a 16MP in-display front camera. The smartphone comes with camera features such as 4K videos, UIS, Starry mode, Nightscape, HDR, Portrait mode, AI Beauty, and filters. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge tech and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. With a mirror design, it has two colour options, namely, Mist Blue and Mist White and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Image Source : REALME Realme 7

The Realme 7 Pro, on the other hand, has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. It also comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. Camera-wise, the smartphone features four cameras at the back (64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, a B&W portrait lens). It features a 32MP selfie snapper/

The smartphone gets its fuel from a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart fast charging technology and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes in Mirror Silver and Mirror Blue colours.

Image Source : REALME Realme 7 Pro

Additionally, the company has launched the M1 Sonic Electric toothbrush, which is the company's first electric brush. It comes with an advanced sonic motor from LEBOND that can vibrate the device 34,000 times in a minute. Realme also introduced the Realme Adventurer Luggage and Realme Tote Bag

Realme 7, 7 Pro Price, Availability

The Realme 7 is priced at Rs. 14,999 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Rs. 16,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Realme 7 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 19,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Rs. 21,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. While the Realme 7 will be available to buy on September 10 via Flipkart and Realme.com, the Realme 7 Pro will be up for grabs on September 14. Both smartphones come with a 2-year Discovery+ subscription at Rs. 299 if purchased via Flipkart.

Image Source : REALME Realme M1 Sonic Electric toothbrush

The Realme M1 Sonic Electric toothbrush, the Realme Adventurer Luggage and the Realme Tote Bag are priced at Rs. 1,999, Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 999, respectively and will available to buy, starting September 10.

