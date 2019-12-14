Realme 3 Pro, Realme U1, Realme 1 receive new update: Brings Dark Mode

Realme 3 Pro also gets Dark Mode.

Realme India has started rolling out a new update for the popular Realme 3 Pro, Realme U1 and Realme 1 smartphones. The mid-range and budget handsets have started receiving the update in India and it offers the latest Android December 2019 Security patch along with a new Dark Mode toggle. For easy access, the company has installed the toggle right in the notification panel. Here's everything you need to know as a Realme user.

As for the changelog, the Realme 3 Pro gets the version number RMX1851EX_11.A.21 with the new update. As mentioned above, the update brings a new Dark Mode toggle as well as the December 2019 Security Patch update. Apart from that, the changelog mentions that the smartphone also gets flash on call feature. The update also brings bug fixes and performance improvements.

Realme U1 and Realme 1 also get similar changes with the new RMX1831EX_11_C.16 and CPH1861EX_11_C.46 updates respectively. Since the updates bring minor changes, they should not weigh much. However, if you need to download the complete installation files from the Realme's website, the update will weigh around 2GB.

How to update?

Realme has rolled out the new updates for the Realme 3 Pro, Realme U1 and Realme 1 via OTA (Over-the-Air) and that means you should get a notification on your phone when it is available. If you want to check for any available updates manually, just follow these simple steps:

Open the Settings app on your Realme smartphone

Scroll down to find "Software Update"

Here, you should find the available update. However, if it is not available, you will need to wait for a few days.