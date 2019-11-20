Realme X2 Pro First Impressions: Flagship with the fastest charging technology

Realme has finally launched its first flagship smartphone in India, the Realme X2 Pro. The smartphone comes with an impressive set of specifications including the Snapdragon 855+ processor, 90Hz high refresh rate display and the 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back.

Indiatvnews.com was at the launch event and got a chance to use the device for around 15 minutes. Here are the initial thoughts.

Realme X2 Pro Specifications

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The device runs on Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system layered with Color OS 6.1 on top.

It features a waterdrop style notch upfront and a quad-camera setup at the back.

In terms of cameras, the Realme X2 Pro features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Realme X2 Pro: First Impressions

The regular variant looks best in this White colour.

At first glance, the Realme X2 Pro is a very premium looking smartphone. It is not only the looks but also the premium feel all around. I did wish to see a pop-up selfie camera instead of the waterdrop style notch upfront. However, the 90Hz display worked as smoothly as it gets. Notably, high refresh rates have become the new industry standard for flagship smartphones.

As for the performance, the smartphone felt really smooth overall. It has to be because of the combination of a high refresh rate display and the flagship Snapdragon 855 processor. However, in order to know the true potential of the Realme X2 Pro, we will need to run some tests during our full review.

The Red Brick variant is also a part of Realme X2 Pro Master Edition.

The thing I was most excited about at the event was to test out the new 64-megapixel sensor on the Realme X2 Pro. The phone was able to take some pretty impressive shots indoors. Even the 16-megapixel selfie camera did a great job.

While the Realme X2 Pro isn't that surprising as it was launched in China a few months ago, the company boosted the hype by launching the all-new Realme X2 Pro Master Edition. There are two variants under the new Master Edition, the Red Brick and Concrete. They are inspired by the architecture around us. The Concrete variant reminded me of the Sandstone back that OnePlus used to give with the OnePlus One and the OnePlus 2. However, this one was crafted over a glass, which makes it all the more interesting.

Overall, the new Realme smartphones have a lot to offer and create a tough competition at their respective segments. The SuperVOOC charging introduced with the X2 Pro is going to create a new standard for the mobile industry. We will need to test these phones out first in order to give you our final review.