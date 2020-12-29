Oppo Reno 5 Lite with 30W charging to launch soon: Report

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Oppo Reno 5 with 30W charging to launch soon.

Oppo is reportedly working on a new Reno 5 model dubbed as Reno5 Lite 5G. The budget-oriented smartphone is said to come with 30W VOOC fast charging support. A smartphone with model number PELM00 was spotted on the 3C website. The certification site mentions that this device will be equipped with the OPPO charger with a model number VC56HACH, which could be a 30W VOOC 4.0 charger brick, reports GSMArena.

There is no official statement or confirmation from OPPO on the existence of a Lite variant of the smartphone.

The upcoming device is expected to come with a Dimensity chipset from Mediatek, obviously with 5G capabilities, and probably a main cam + ultra-wide-angle shooter + depth sensor + dedicated macro cam.

Till now, OPPO has launched the Reno 5 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G, and Reno 5 Pro+ in China. All three phones feature 65W fast charging technology.

(with IANS inputs)