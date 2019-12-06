OnePlus celebrates 6 years of existence with great offers: Here are the offers

OnePlus 6th Anniversary Sale

It has been six years since Chinese company OnePlus came into being and we can safely say it is doing quite well, especially in India. On its 6th anniversary, the company has started the OnePlus 6th Anniversary Sale with several exciting offers from December 6, 2019, until December 17, 2019. Here's a look at all the offers that are a part of the sale:

As part of the sale, the OnePlus 7 Pro has received a huge discount. The OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB RAM/256GB ROM) variant is now priced at Rs 42,999 after a discount of Rs 10,000. The 6GB RAM/128GB ROM variant is available for Rs 38,999.

The OnePlus 7T has received a price cut of Rs 3,000 and is priced at Rs 34,999, coming down from Rs 37,999.

As for other offers, the sale offers an instant cashback of up to Rs 3,000 for the HDFC credit/debit cardholders. The HDFC users will get a cashback of Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, and Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7T Pro.

There’s also the availability of no-cost EMI for up to six months and users upgrading from a previous OnePlus smartphone will get a chance to get a cashback of Rs 2,000.

You can avail of the aforementioned offers via online portal Amazon India.

