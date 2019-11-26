Xiaomi announces Mi Super Sale 2019: Deals on Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7 Pro and more

Image Source : MI.COM From the Redmi K20 series to Redmi Go, there are discounts on a lot of phones.

Moments after Amazon announced its Fab Phones Fest sale, Xiaomi India has come up with their Mi Super Sale. The sale is set to begin today, November 26 and it will go on until November 28. The Chinese smartphone brand is offering discounts on a wide range of smartphones including the Redmi Note 7 series and the Redmi K20 series.

To begin with, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is getting up to Rs. 4,000 off, whereas the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro are getting discounts of up to Rs. 3,000. Apart from that, the company is also offering discounts of up to Rs. 1,200 on the Redmi 7A.

As far as the new pricings are concerned, the Redmi K20 is now available at a starting price of Rs. 19,999. The flagship Redmi K20 Pro can be bought for just Rs. 25,999. As for the Redmi Note 7 Pro, it is available at an attractive price of Rs. 11,999. Redmi 7A, on the other hand, now starts at Rs. 5,499.

Poco F1, which was launched at a starting price of Rs. 21,999 is now available at Rs. 14,999. At that price, the Poco F1 does make a better deal than a lot of smartphones at that price range. The device brings a flagship Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

The budget-oriented Redmi Note 7s and Redmi 7 are available for Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 6,999 respectively. The Android Go smartphone, Redmi Go, is also available at a discount and it is now priced at Rs. 4,499.