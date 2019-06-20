Image Source : TWITTER/MOTOROLAINDIA Motorola One Vision set to launch in India today: Expected price and specs

Motorola is set to launch its new smartphone in India called the Motorola One Vision. The One Vision will be the company's first premium phone that will be placed above the G7 series. The phone will be positioned in the premium midrange segment. The phone was launched last month in Brazil and is expected to be priced between Rs 25-30k. The phone will be launching at an event in New Delhi that starts at 12 pm IST.

The Motorola One Vision comes with a premium glass design with gradient colours. It comes with a punch-hole display and comes with a 21:9 CinemaVision display.

Motorola One Vision specifications

The Motorola One Vision comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) display with 21:9 CinemaVision aspect ratio and is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, and comes with 4GB of RAM. The Motorola One Vision runs on Android 9.0 Pie and is a part of the Android One programme.

For optics, it comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48 Megapixel primary sensor with F/1.7 aperture lens and a 5 Megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It also comes with a dual-LED flash and 8x digital zoom. On the front is a 25 Megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture lens. It comes with a 3,500mAh battery with TurboPower fast charging support and is said to give you up to 7 hours of power with just 15 minutes of charging.

Motorola One Vision price in India (expected)

The Motorola One Vision is has been launched in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand. The Motorola One Vision price in India is expected to be between Rs 25-30k.

