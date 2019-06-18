Tuesday, June 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. TikTok launches new Device Management feature for users safety in India

TikTok launches new Device Management feature for users safety in India

TikToks new 'Device Management' feature allows users complete control of their account from other devices within the TikTok app.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 18, 2019 13:45 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER/TIKTOKINDIA

TikTok launches new Device Management feature for users safety in India

TikTok lately was in bad news for the safety concerns of the users, for which the company on Monday announced its new 'Device Management' feature for Indian users that allows complete control of their account. TikTok right now has 200 million Indian users.

Also, read: Apple TV OS 13 beta gets Picture in Picture mode

Using this feature, users will be able to end sessions and remove their accounts from other devices within the TikTok app.

The company said in a statement, "TikTok constantly promotes a safe and positive app experience for its over 200 million users in India by offering them in-app tools and educational content to equip them with all the information they need to have the best possible experience while showcasing their creativity".

The new 'Device Management' feature is an addition to TikTok's existing suite of 13 safety features like age gate, screen-time management, restricted mode, comments filter and safety centre for users to safely showcase their creative expression via videos.

Also, read: Samsung Galaxy M40 set to go on sale today for the first time: Price, specs and more

(With IANS inputs)

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryWhatsApp firm on its stand on India's message traceability call Next Story  