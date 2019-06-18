Image Source : TWITTER/TIKTOKINDIA TikTok launches new Device Management feature for users safety in India

TikTok lately was in bad news for the safety concerns of the users, for which the company on Monday announced its new 'Device Management' feature for Indian users that allows complete control of their account. TikTok right now has 200 million Indian users.

Using this feature, users will be able to end sessions and remove their accounts from other devices within the TikTok app.

The company said in a statement, "TikTok constantly promotes a safe and positive app experience for its over 200 million users in India by offering them in-app tools and educational content to equip them with all the information they need to have the best possible experience while showcasing their creativity".

The new 'Device Management' feature is an addition to TikTok's existing suite of 13 safety features like age gate, screen-time management, restricted mode, comments filter and safety centre for users to safely showcase their creative expression via videos.

