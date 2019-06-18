Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M40 set to go on sale today for the first time: Price, specs and more

Samsung Galaxy M40 is set to go on its first sale today in India. The phone will be available via Amazon India and Samsung online store at 12 pm. The Galaxy M40 comes with an Infinity-O punch hole display, backed with a triple camera set up at the back and is priced at Rs 19,990.

The Galaxy M40 will be available on Amazon India and customers can get Rs 1,500 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit EMI transactions along with no cost EMI on Amazon Pay along with major Credit cards and select Debit cards along with Vodafone cashback.

Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ (2340x1080) Infinity-O LCD display with Gorilla Glass protection and a punch-hole display. It gets a 3D curved panel at the back and is available in two colour options of Seawater Blue and Midnight Blue.

It comes with a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expandable to 512GB using the hybrid slot.

It gets a triple rear camera setup that includes a 32MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 123-degree FoV and a 5 Megapixel depth camera. On the front is a 16MP sensor and houses a 3,500mAh battery.

