  Apple TV OS 13 beta gets Picture in Picture mode

Apple adds the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode on the developer beta of Apple TV's operating system tvOS 13.

San Francisco Published on: June 18, 2019 11:31 IST
Apple has added the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode on the developer beta of Apple TV's operating system tvOS 13.

The feature would allow users to watch shows on the Apple TV app while navigating and multi-tasking around the device and its operating sytstem, 9TO5Mac reported on Monday. 

The PiP mode was first introduced by Apple for iOS 9 as a multi-tasking feature for iPad. 

The feature lets users start a video in full-screen, then switch apps and continue watching the playing video in a thumbnail. 

Apart from the PiP mode, tvOS 13 includes several new changes to the Apple TV like a redesigned Home screen with new Top Shelf experience. 

The updated tvOS also comes with added multi-user support to let families have separate Watch Next queues to avoid interference with each other's recommendations.

However, there is a possibility that the PiP mode might not make it into the final tvOS update very soon, given that it was not announced at Apple's recently-held WWDC 2019. 

