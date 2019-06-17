Image Source : YOUTUBE/ANGRY AGRAWALJI Realme 4 box gets leaked in a video that could launch soon in India

Realme recently in March had launched the Realme 3 in India and seems like the company is geared up to launch its successor soon. A video of the Realme 4 retail box got leaked on YouTube. The video was surfaced on the YouTube channel called 'Angry Agrawalji' that showed the retail box of the phone.

Considering the leak, the authenticity of the video should be taken with a pinch of salt. The video shows the phone in the same grey box, just like the Realme 3, but this time with a number 4, along with the Realme branding in yellow.

Also, the alleged render went to render on Twitter as well, which doesn't look authentic. Other than the rendered video, nothing more is known about the Realme 4 right now.

Going by the specs of the Realme 3, the phone comes with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. It gets a water drop notch on top and is backed by a 4,230mAh battery. It houses a 13 Megapixel primary camera at the back along with a 2 Megapixel camera and a 13 Megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

