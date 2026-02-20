Bobby Deol's Bandar first look out: Release date of Anurag Kashyap film announced

New Delhi:

Bobby Deol's first look from his upcoming film, Bandar, has been revealed. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the film's release date has been finally unveiled. The film will see a theatrical release after making its world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival. The film will clash with Milap Zaveri’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main, starring Aman Indra Kumar, Akanksha Sharma, and Paresh Rawal, at the box office.

Bobby Deol's new film Bandar first look out

Bandar will also feature an ensemble cast comprising Bobby, Sanya Malhotra and Saba Azad. The film will release in theatres on May 22. The first official poster from the film featured a close-up of Bobby's face, juxtaposed between two worlds. Take a look at the poster here:

Anurag Kashyap, who now actively seeks acting roles in films, spoke about directing Bandar. He told Variety, “The idea came from a true story, but we obviously had to navigate very thin lines. You don’t know who’s right, who’s wrong. There was rampant misuse of new laws, with cases of one woman filing eight different cases in eight different police stations with the help of a lawyer and a policeman."

He mentioned that the film took shape when producer Nikhil Dwivedi handed him a newspaper article about a real-life case. “As a filmmaker, diverse stories attract me. As much as possible for me, I try to avoid differentiating between them as commercial or offbeat. This subject fascinated me," Dwivedi added.

Sunny Deol's Gabru to release in May

Meanwhile, Bobby's brother Sunny Deol's new film, Gabru, is scheduled for May 8 release, as reported by the same media portal. The film was previously slated for release on March 13. An official confirmation from Sunny and the film's team is awaited.

