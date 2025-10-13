Bobby Deol creates curiosity among fans as 'Professor White Noise' | See Post Bobby Deol announced his new project on Monday. The Ba***ds Of Bollywood actor revealed the first glimpse of his action-packed look as Professor White Noise.

New Delhi:

Bobby Deol's charisma continues to reign supreme in Bollywood. Recently, the actor, who garnered praise for his performance in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, will soon be seen in a new look. His upcoming films include the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha, in which he will play a villain.

But before the release of Alpha, the actor has revealed his first look from his new project, sparking even more excitement among his fans. However, he did not reveal which project this is about but did introduce his character 'Professor White Noise.'

Bobby Deol will be seen as Professor White Noise

On Monday, October 13, Bobby Deol shared a poster in which he appears in a fierce avatar, sporting thick black-framed glasses and long hair. He is seen wearing a purple shirt and a matching coat. Helicopters and military tanks are visible in the background, hinting at an action-packed theme. The poster reads, Popcorn popcorn le aao, show shuru honay wala hai... Oct 19 #AagLagaaDe.

Netizens are guising if Aag Lagaa De is the title of Bobby's film. However, while the film title and other details are under wraps, the makers have revealed the next date on which fans can get either the teaser or trailer of the film, i.e. October 19.

Social media reaction

Netizens seemed excited about the film. 'Can't wait,' read a users comment. 'Was waiting to see you in another antagonist's role after Animal,' read another comment.

Bobby Deol's role in Alpha

The post-credits scene of Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's War 2 has also kicked off preparations for YRF's next big spy film, Alpha. He will be seen in the film alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is scheduled to release in theaters on December 25, 2025.

Apart from Alpha, the actor also has Anurag Kashyap's Monkey In The Cage in the pipeline. The film was recently screened at Toronto Film Festival 2025.

