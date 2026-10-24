CM Vijay gets rare praise from Centre over Tamil Nadu govt's decision to reduce VAT on aviation fuel

Chennai:

Centre has appreciated Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over his government's decision to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF). Tamil Nadu reduced the rate from 29 per cent to 16 per cent at Chennai and one per cent at all airports in the state. In a gazette notification, the government said that the reduction of VAT on ATF will come into effect on the midnight of October 31/ November 1 and shall remain in force for a year upto the midnight of October 31, 2027.

CM Vijay gets appreciation from Centre

Thanking Tamil Nadu CM for this initiative, Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu in a post on X said, "Appreciate the Tamil Nadu Government’s decision to reduce VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), a welcome step for the aviation sector." "Making air travel more affordable requires the Centre and States to work together. Our shared priority must always be the passengers," he added.

Tata Group owned Air India has also thanked Tamil Nadu CM for reducing VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), saying, "Air India expresses its sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay and the Government of Tamil Nadu for reducing VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF)."

"The reduction from 29 per cent to 16 per cent at Chennai Airport and to 1 per cent at other airports in the State is a welcome step that will help lower operating costs and improve air connectivity. We look forward to strengthening our network and serving the people of Tamil Nadu better," read the post on X.

Jet fuel prices for domestic airlines increased by around Rs 16 per litre

Meanwhile, the jet fuel prices have witnessed a sharp increase from October 1 putting fresh pressure on the operating costs of domestic airlines. According to state-owned oil marketing companies, ATF rates have been raised by around Rs 16 per litre, while commercial LPG prices have also gone up by Rs 62.59 for a 19-kg cylinder. The latest monthly revision comes amid changes in international benchmark prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. ATF is a major expense for airlines and accounts for up to 40 per cent of their operating costs.

For domestic airlines, ATF prices have been increased to around Rs 137 per litre from Rs 121 per litre. This translates into an increase of approximately Rs 16 per litre from the previous month. The latest hike follows two consecutive increases in ATF prices. In September, aviation fuel became costlier by Rs 6.28 per litre, or 5.46 per cent. This came after a Rs 5 per litre increase in August. Since jet fuel represents a significant portion of an airline's operating expenses, sustained increases in ATF prices can add to the cost of running flights. The actual impact on airlines can vary depending on fuel consumption, route length, fleet efficiency and other operating expenses.

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