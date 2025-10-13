KBC 17: Internet fumes as 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt misbehaves with Amitabh Bachchan | See reactions

Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting the much loved television show Kaun Banega Crorepati for several years. He also appears in its junior version. Its 17th edition is being aired on TV currently and a video of which has angered netizens.
In the video, a ten year old contestant from Gujarat, Ishit Bhatt's overconfidence on the show and his misbehaviour with host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan has not gone well with audiences. As soon as the video went viral online, X users took to their profiles to call out the parents on not guiding the child enough.
Ishit Bhatt didn't win a penny
In the video, the fifth standard student tells Amitabh Bachchan, 'Don't tell me the rules, I know them." He then answers several questions before Amitabh Bachchan could reveal the options, saying, 'Hey, lock the answer.'
It is significant to note that while Ishit Bhatt continues to show overconfidence till first 4 questions, he loses it all at the fifth question for Rs 25,000, related to Ramayana.
Users raise questions on parenting
The viral video in not time ignited parenting debate online. 'Very satisfying ending! Not saying this about the kid, but the parents. If you can't teach your kids humility, patience and manners, they turn out to be such rude overconfident lot. Not winning a single rupee will surely pinch them for a long time,' read a tweet.
Another user wrote, 'Perfect ending. Arrogance got schooled. Maybe now the parents will learn, raising a brat isn’t parenting, it’s public nuisance training.'
Amitabh Bachchan's restrain wins over internet
When the child gave the wrong answer to a question related to Ramayana, Amitabh Bachchan also took a dig at him. He said, 'You are the only one who is not smart. The child seemed disheartened after giving the wrong answer. The child's parents also looked very disappointed.
Throughout the episode, Amitabh Bachchan remains composed despite the child's misbehavior and handles to situation with the maturity, that the actor is known for. While users are enraged by the child's rudeness in the viral video, they also applauded the megastar for his elegance.
