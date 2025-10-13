Box office [October 12, 2025]: Kantara Chapter 1 nears Rs 450 crore; SSKTK, Jolly LLB 3 and OG lag behind Sunday was a mixed day for all films. Let's find out how much Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, They Call Him OG and Jolly LLB 3 collected at the box office.

The collections of the films currently running in theaters, Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, They Call Him OG and Jolly LLB 3, had declined, but they saw a surge over the weekend.

Let's find out how much Bollywood and South Indian films have collected.

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1

Rishabh Shetty's Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is performing well at the box office. The film opened with Rs 61.85 crore on its first day. The film's earnings increased once again over the weekend. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 39 crore at the box office. This brings the film's total collection to Rs 437.65 crore so far. It will soon surpass the Rs 450 crore mark.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The Bollywood film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also benefited from the weekend. Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film collected Rs 3.15 crore on Sunday. The film opened with Rs 9.25 crore on its first day at the box office. The film has collected a total of Rs 49.75 crore so far.

They Call Him OG

Southern actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's film They Call Him OG also performed well over the weekend. After collecting Rs 63.75 crore on its first day, it earned Rs 1.53 crore on Sunday. This brings the film's box office collection to Rs 191.63 crore so far. The film's earnings have been impacted by Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1.

Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 saw an increase in its earnings over the weekend. The film earned Rs 50 lakh on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, it grossed Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.10 crore, respectively. In 24 days, the film has collected Rs 112.90 crore. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

