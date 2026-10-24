Raashii Khanna wraps Mauja Hi Mauja shoot, shares pictures with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan

Raashii Khanna has wrapped up shooting for Mauja Hi Mauja, the upcoming comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan and directed by Anees Bazmee. Marking the occasion, the actor shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets, offering a glimpse of the fun she had with her co-stars and the director while filming the family entertainer.

It was a vacation than work: Raashii Khanna

On October 24, Khanna, who will share screen space with Akshay and Vidya for the first time, looked back on the shoot in a social media post. She recalled how time on set often felt less like work and more like a holiday, with the cast making the most of their time together off-camera.

"Every film has a story on screen, but sometimes the real fun happens when the cameras aren’t rolling! #maujahimauja was one of those shoots that felt more like a vacation than work," she wrote.

The actor also shared some of the activities that kept the cast entertained between takes, including Ludo, dumb charades and carrom. "From the unstoppable laughter to the Ludo games, dumb charades, carrom matches and all the madness in between, there was never a dull moment. And clearly, not every memory is meant to be a dignified one!" she added.

Khanna thanked Bazmee, Akshay and Vidya for making the experience memorable. "Akshay sir, Vidya ma'am and Anees sir, thank you for making this journey so much fun. The film may be wrapped, but I have a feeling the stories from this set will keep us laughing for a long time!" she wrote.

Deets about the film

The wrap brings Mauja Hi Mauja a step closer to its release. While the film's plot details remain under wraps, its lead cast and Bazmee’s association with the project have drawn attention to the upcoming comedy. This is Akshay Kumar's fourth collaboration after Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008) and Thank You (2011).

On the other hand, this is Vidya's second film with Bazmee, as she last worked with the filmmaker on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024). She also has a cameo in Thank You.

On Raashii Khanna's work front

Apart from Mauja Hi Mauja, Khanna has Dharman in her upcoming line-up, alongside Rajinikanth. She is also set to return for Farzi Season 2, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

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