Amitabh Bachchan recalls childhood Diwali memories on KBC as Ranbir, Sai, Ravie promote Ramayana

Ahead of the Ramayana: Part 1 release, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey visited Sony TV's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 18 for a special Diwali episode with host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The makers shared a promo on October 24, 2026, where Ranbir asked Big B about his Diwali memories.

This was when Amitabh Bachchan revisited his childhood Diwali memories on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati as Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey joined him for a special festive episode.

What did Big B say?

During their interaction, Ranbir asked Bachchan if he had any particular memories of celebrating Diwali as a child. "Amitabh ji, aapki koi Diwali ki koi yaad hai?" he asked.

Bachchan responded with a humorous anecdote about the friendly rivalry that came with bursting firecrackers during the festival. "Sir, Diwali ki keval yahi yaad rehti thi, ki agar bagal wale ke yahan bomb phata hai, toh hamara bomb usse zyada tez hona chahiye," he said, recalling how the firecrackers at his house had to be louder than those at the neighbour’s.

His response brought laughter to the studio, adding a nostalgic touch to the Diwali special. The Kaun Banega Crorepati episode featuring the actors will air on October 29 and 30 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash lead Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The ensemble also includes Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Indira Krishna as Kaushalya and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are working on the music for the two-part epic.

The makers have confirmed that Ramayana: Part One will release in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026, across premium formats, with advance bookings scheduled to open on Dussehra. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with an IMAX release also planned. The combined budget of the two parts has been reported to be around Rs 4,000 crore, although the makers have not officially confirmed the figure. Ramayana: Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2027.

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KBC 18 promo: Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey join Amitabh Bachchan for Diwali special