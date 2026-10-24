Neha Bora appears before SEM court, asked to submit response to notice by October 28

New Delhi:

In a major development, All India Students' Association president Neha Bora on Saturday stated that she will not sign a peace bond before a special executive magistrate, a day after the Delhi High Court dismissed her plea challenging a police notice directing her to provide a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety. While questioning the rationale behind the notice, Bora asked, "Whose peace am I being asked to keep?" The police notice, which was issued on October 17 under Section 126 of the BNSS, asked the student leader to appear before a special executive magistrate (SEM) on October 19 and show cause as to why she should not execute a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety "for keeping peace for a period of inquiry".

Neha Bora to submit a response to the notice by October 28

Following the dismissal of her appeal by the Delhi High Court, Neha Bora arrived at the SEM (Sub-Divisional Executive Magistrate) Court at Mandir Marg. The Magistrate handed over all documents related to the issuance of the notice to Neha Bora. The High Court had directed the Executive Magistrate to provide the documents. The next hearing in this matter is scheduled for October 28. Neha has to submit a response to the notice by October 28.

Bora says demonstrating peacefully on streets is a democratic right

While addressing the press meet at the CPI(ML) Liberation Parliamentary office, Bora said demonstrating peacefully on the streets is a democratic right, and questioned how raising concerns against the government could be construed as a threat to peace.

"If we do not ask the government any questions, whose peace are we keeping?" she asked, stressing that the right to question those in power and express dissent is fundamental to a democracy.

Fighting against CEC is not a threat to peace: Neha Bora

She also asserted that the fight against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, regardless of the direction it takes, must not come at the cost of labelling the right to dissent as a threat to peace. It should be noted that the notice was issued to Neha Bora on October 17, a day after Delhi Police detained her as she joined the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march in the capital.

The protest was part of the protests demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Earlier, Neha Bora had challenged the notice in the Delhi High Court, terming the preventive proceedings an attempt to suppress peaceful dissent, and said that the notice did not adequately establish the likelihood of a breach of peace.

She also maintained that peaceful protests and democratic opposition should not be treated as violations of public order, emphasising that the right to dissent must be protected.

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Neha Bora's, AISA president, plea against Rs 10,000 peace bond notice dismissed by Delhi High Court