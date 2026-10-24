Jamia students clash with guards amid ‘Free Kashmir’ graffiti row, classes moved online | What we know so far

New Delhi:

Amid ongoing students protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia on demands of restoration of students' union, the university of Saturday announced to move classes online. The university said that the decision to move classes online has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of students. Meanwhile, viral videos have surfaced online where students were seen clashing with varsity guards having posters - “Free Kashmir" and “Free Sharjeel Imam". Congress MP Imran Masood who was on Friday detained from the campus for supporting the protesters distanced himself from slogans advocating the division of India.

BJP questions Congress's stance on “Free Kashmir", “Free Sharjeel Imam" posters at Jamia

"We will not support those who talk about breaking up India under any circumstances. Kashmir is an integral part of India and will always remain so," the MP told reporters. The Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP has questioned Congress state working president and MP Imran Masood's presence at the varsity campus, saying, "What were they doing there? The entire boundary is covered with slogans saying, “Free Kashmir” and “Release Sharjeel Imam”.

The BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also slammed the Congress party, saying, "Does the Congress party endorse the demand, boldly written at Jamia Millia Islamia, to separate Kashmir from India? What is the Congress party’s stand on Sharjeel Imam?"

Jamia Moved classes online

The university in a notification directed the faculty members to make necessary arrangements for conducting classes online. "All deans/ heads/ directors and faculty members as well as bonafide students are hereby directed to adhere to the online class schedule and ensure regular participation in academic activities. All faculty members are requested to make the necessary arrangements for conducting classes through online platforms and to provide students with the required academic support and learning materials," the notice read.

Why are students protesting?

The agitation at Jamia began on October 12, with protesters demanding an official notification announcing a schedule for the students' union elections. The last elections were held in 2005, and the union was dissolved in 2006. The protesting students maintained that their primary demand was restoration of an elected student body, while the university administration has formed a committee to draft a new union constitution.

The protest saw unrest on October 17 when authorities tried to remove demonstrators from the Ghalib lawn near Gate No 7. Several student organisations have since supported the agitation. Amid these developments, the university administration has condemned slogans like "VC go back" written on the campus walls and said it was trying to identify those responsible.

In the meantime, the officials said some CCTV cameras had been tampered with and their wiring disconnected or damaged in areas where the slogans appeared. Officials said the campus security has been tightened, with students being checked before being allowed entry into departments and centres.

Following the appearance of controversial slogans on the walls of Jamia Millia Islamia University, students have expressed outrage and initiated protests, demanding action. The offensive slogans—which referenced Kashmir and the RSS—prompted the university administration to have them removed and order an investigation.

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