Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur to share screen for first time in Milap Milan Zaveri's musical love story

Tara Sutaria is all set to share screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time in Bhushan Kumar's upcoming untitled musical love story, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. The makers have officially announced Tara as the female lead in the film, which promises an intense and deeply passionate romance set against a backdrop of violence, conflict and high-stakes emotions.

The makers officially announced Tara's association with the project following the earlier announcement of Aditya joining the film. Described as an intense, violent and deeply passionate love story, the upcoming film aims to explore the complexities of love against a backdrop of high-stakes conflict and heightened emotions.

Tara Sutaria joins Aditya Roy Kapur for Milap Milan Zaveri's film

The untitled project marks another collaboration between Tara Sutaria, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Milap Milan Zaveri after their association with Marjaavaan. The actress has also worked with T-Series on Ek Villain Returns, making the upcoming film her third association with the production house.

With romance, music and emotion at the centre of its narrative, the film is expected to feature a soundtrack that plays an integral role in the storytelling. The makers are positioning the project as an intense musical love story, with the music complementing the characters’ emotional journeys and the conflicts they face.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria's first on-screen pairing

Notably, the film will bring The Night Manager actor Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria together on screen for the first time. Their pairing is among the key highlights of the project, which promises a passionate romance set against a world of intense emotions and high-stakes drama.

While further details about the film’s plot and supporting cast have not yet been revealed, the makers have indicated that love, passion and conflict will form the centre of the narrative.

Film to go on floors later this year

Backed by T-Series, the film is being mounted on a grand scale, with the makers aiming to deliver a compelling theatrical experience. Bhushan Kumar is producing the project, while Milap Milan Zaveri is directing it. Shiv Chanana is attached as co-producer. The film is scheduled to go on floors later this year and is expected to arrive in cinemas in 2027.

Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur's work front

On the work front, Tara Sutaria was last seen in Yash's Kannada action thriller Toxic alongside Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth and others. Whereas Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Anurag Basu's Metro in Dino, which also stars Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta in key roles.

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