Box Office [October 23]: How much did Udta Teer, Jailer 2, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, Clayface earn on Friday

The Indian box office saw a mix of new releases and continuing theatrical runs on Friday, October 23. While Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continued to lead, Udta Teer made its box office debut. Meanwhile, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar and Clayface also hit theatres but opened to modest numbers.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 remained the biggest performer among the four films, followed by Udta Teer, which recorded a promising opening-day collection. Let's find out how much these films earned on Friday, October 23.

Jailer 2 dominates Friday box office

On Friday, Jailer 2 collected Rs 14.50 crore across 10,484 shows in India. The film earned the highest amount from Tamil shows, collecting Rs 9.35 crore, followed by Rs 3 crore from Telugu, Rs 1.75 crore from Hindi and Rs 40 lakh from Kannada shows. With this, the film's total collection in India stands at Rs 348.85 crore, while its worldwide collection has reached Rs 628.05 crore.

Udta Teer opens with Rs 4.81 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer collected Rs 4.10 crore on its opening day, as per Sacnilk. The film's gross India collection stands at Rs 4.83 crore. It recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 15.65%, with the highest occupancy of 25% during night shows, followed by 14.46% in the afternoon, 13.77% in the evening and 5.08% in the morning.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Day 1 box office

As per Sacnilk, the romantic comedy-drama Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar had a slow start at the box office, collecting just Rs 50 lakh across 2,136 shows. Directed by Anuj Saini, the film features Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia and Sakshi Vaidya in key roles.

India TV gave the film 3 out of 5 stars in its review. An excerpt from the review reads, "Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is a light-hearted romantic comedy that attempts to revisit first love, unfinished crushes and memories of friendship in a new way. The performances of Sparsh Walia, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra and Alisha Chopra help hold the film together, while Rajkummar Rao's cameo and the melodious music add to its appeal."

Clayface records a modest opening

The horror film Clayface, directed by James Watkins, also hit Indian theatres on October 23. As per Sacnilk, it collected Rs 75 lakh across 1,898 shows on its first day. It had an overall occupancy rate of 15.89% in English shows. The film features Tom Rhys Harries, Ruby Sear, Naomi Ackie and Max Minghella in key roles.

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Udta Teer box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's film begins its run with a steady start