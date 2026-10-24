Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1 crosses Rs 10 crore mark in Day 1 advance booking in India | Details

With just 12 days left for Ramayana Part 1 to hit theatres, the film has already shown promising signs ahead of its release. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the mythological epic is witnessing a strong response to its Day 1 advance bookings in India.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana Part 1 has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in Day 1 advance booking collections at the domestic box office. The National Capital Region (NCR) has emerged as the top-performing region, contributing Rs 2.13 crore to the film's advance booking total.

Ramayana Part 1 Day 1 advance bookings crosses Rs 10 cr mark in India

For the unversed, the makers opened the film’s advance booking window on October 20, coinciding with Dussehra. It has grossed Rs 10.10 crore, with Rs 7.93 crore recorded without block seats.

Maharashtra leads Ramayana Day 1 Advance Booking

Maharashtra leads the state-wise Day 1 advance booking for Ramayana on Thursday, November 5, with a gross collection of Rs 2.31 crore, accounting for 23% of the total gross. Delhi follows with Rs 2.13 crore, while Karnataka ranks third with Rs 1.44 crore. The top 10 states together contribute 87% of the film’s total gross from advance bookings, as per Sacnilk.

When is Ramayana Part 1 releasing?

The first instalment of Nitesh Tiwari's two-part mythological epic, Ramayana, is set to release on November 5, ahead of Diwali. Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is among the most anticipated releases of the year. Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have composed the music for the film.

Ramayana Cast: Who plays whom?

Ramayana boasts an ensemble cast, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi and Faisal Malik as Kumbhkaran, among others.

Ramayana OTT release platform

The makers recently announced the film’s OTT release platform. After its theatrical run, the film will stream on JioHotstar in India through a pay-per-view model. However, the exact OTT release date has not been announced yet.

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